LACASA Launches Annual “Starry Night Toy Drive” For Local Children In Need

November 4, 2026

Gift card/toy collection runs through December 18







LACASA Center is kicking off its annual Starry Night Toy Drive.



The community is invited to donate gift cards and new, unwrapped toys and gifts to help bring holiday joy to local children and teens.



Each year, LACASA provides holiday gifts for dozens of children whose families have been impacted by child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.



Donations are shared with families receiving LACASA services and distributed during the organization's annual Children's Holiday Party, bringing joy and connection to young survivors.



With the rising cost of groceries, housing, and other essentials, many families are struggling to make ends meet, making holiday gifts an added financial burden. Community donations help ease that pressure while ensuring children have something special to unwrap.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said “The Starry Night Toy Drive is a wonderful reminder that our community cares. Every gift card and toy brings a little joy to a child who has been through so much and gives families one less thing to worry about during the holidays.”



Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts, along with gift cards, are welcome through Friday, December 18th.



Gift cards are especially appreciated for older children and teens, giving them the opportunity to choose something for themselves. Gift cards to popular retailers, restaurants, and stores are welcome.



Popular gift ideas for younger children include:



• Arts and craft kits

• Beauty sets

• LEGO and other building sets

• Small tech gifts, such as wireless earbuds and mini speakers

• Squishies and sensory toys, including NeeDoh



Donations can be dropped off at LACASA Collection at the Kensington Valley Outlets in Howell during regular store hours.



To learn more or view suggested gift items, visit the provided link.



Businesses and organizations interested in hosting a collection bin can email info@lacasacenter.org.