Final Push For LACASA Center’s Starry Night Toy Drive

December 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s the final push for LACASA Center’s annual “Starry Night Toy Drive” and the non-profit says there’s still time to make the season brighter for local children who have endured the unimaginable.



Gift cards and new, unwrapped toys and gifts are being collected to ensure every child served by the organization experiences the magic of the holiday season.



Each year, LACASA provides holiday gifts for dozens of local children and teens who have experienced domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual violence. The donated toys and gifts are shared with families receiving services at LACASA and distributed during the organization’s annual Children’s Holiday Party, a festive celebration designed to bring joy, comfort, and connection to young survivors.



Donations can be dropped off at LACASA Collection, the charity resale boutique located at the Kensington Valley Outlets in Howell, during regular store hours. The Starry Night Toy Drive will run through this Sunday, December 14th.



While toys of all kinds are welcome, there is said to be a special need this year for gift cards and gifts for older kids and teens, who are often the most difficult age group to shop for.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said “For the children and teens we serve, the holidays can be a challenging time. The Starry Night Toy Drive allows our community to remind these young people that they are seen, valued, and loved. Every donation, large or small, helps make the season brighter for a child who has been through so much.”



The Starry Night Toy Drive is a cherished tradition at LACASA, symbolizing the hope and healing that the organization strives to bring to every survivor it serves.



To learn more about how to participate or to view a list of suggested gift items, visit the provided link.