LACASA Starry Night Toy Drive Runs Through December 21st

December 13, 2019

Community members are being encouraged to take part in a toy drive this season that will help a child in need at LACASA Center.



LACASA Center is an independent, locally-based nonprofit that provides shelter, counseling and critical services for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. All victim services are provided at no charge. The Starry Night Holiday Toy Drive is underway for the third year now and encourages community members to donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts or gift cards to the LACASA Collection charity boutique in Howell. All donated toys and gifts will be distributed to children living in the LACASA Crisis Shelter and those who participate in the agency’s Children’s Counseling Program.

LACASA Communications Manager Jessica Bergum tells WHMI all toys collected will go to children who receive services throughout the holiday season. However, she says they also store toys to be used throughout the year for children who come to the center during the summer or fall to try and brighten their experience. Bergum says toys are needed for all ages and all genders. She says arts and craft kits are good ideas, educational books and toys for toddlers as well as remote control cars, which are good for all ages. She says one of their biggest needs that often goes unseen is for tweens and teens, who can be hard to shop for, so they ask for VISA or discount-store gift cards for those age groups to purchase the items they want.



The LACASA Collection store is located at 120 West Highland Road in the Kroger/Crossroads Plaza. Donations for the Starry Night Holiday Toy Drive will be accepted Monday through Saturday, from 10am to 6pm. Donors can place their gift under the store’s giving tree and write their name, or initials, on a star ornament to be hung on the tree. In return for donating a new present, donors will receive a store discount coupon. The drive runs through December 21st. Details about the Starry Night Toy Drive can be found through the provided link. (JM)