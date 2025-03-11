LACASA Hosting Spring Parenting Classes

March 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews





LACASA is again hosting spring parenting classes – helping Livingston County caregivers navigate through various stages of childhood.



Parents and guardians seeking to improve their skills can register for one of LACASA’s upcoming eight-week parenting programs: Nurturing Parenting and Fathers Only - both beginning in the coming weeks.



The classes are said to offer practical advice, support, and community for caregivers of young children looking to create a happier, healthier family dynamic.



The Nurturing Parenting Program begins on March 25th and is for parents of newborns to 11-year-old children. This program instructs attendees on the proper uses of empathy, appropriate expectations, positive discipline, and more as they hone their parenting skills during the critical early developmental years.



Fathers Only classes provide dads and other male caregivers a supportive place to discuss and learn strategies for parenthood. Class topics include fathering without fear, fathering daughters and fathering sons, and more. The next Fathers Only series begins April 2nd.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said “Providing parents with support and resources helps empower them to create a supportive upbringing for children. We are so proud to host these courses, as they are a pillar in the work we do to help strengthen our community.”



Both courses meet one evening per week for eight weeks at LACASA Center in Howell. The cost to attend the Nurturing Parenting Program is $100 for one parent and $125 for both parents. The Fathers Only program is $125. Fees include supplemental materials.



To register for either course, or for additional information, contact LACASA’s Parenting Educator Jan Lobur at janl@lacasacenter.org.