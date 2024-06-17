LACASA Shows Off New 56-Bed Shelter

June 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The LACASA Center unveils its new shelter to the public.



The 56-bed facility opened its doors in January, paid for through a combination of private donations and grant funding totaling $12 million.



It provides abused women, men and children a safe place to lay their head, while also receiving counseling, to help get them back on their feet.



"We do child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence, which is unique. We're the only ones in the state of Michigan that does it all under one roof. So the size is because of need and the 35 programs we provide to the community," says CEO Bobette Schrandt.



"This belongs to the community. It is the community that has gotten us here thus far. This is meant to be for the community and the residents. We have been full since the day we opened, which means the need is here."



There's a therapeutic playground, safe pet place, children’s advocacy center and multiple counseling areas.



"We serve over 5,000 people a year here at LACASA, which I think is real important for the community to know, the sheer number," Schrandt added.



However, LACASA is still $3 million short of it's ultimate goal to help fund operations moving forward. Officials are asking the community once again to step up.



"A lot of people think more prosperous communities have a lower incidence of negative interactions within relationships between parents and children, or between husbands and wives," said state Sen. Lana Theis, who attended Monday's ceremony.



"Having a safe space for those families to be able to go to, for those women to be able to go to and make sure that they're safe and those children are safe, the work they do here is extraordinary."