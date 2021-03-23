LACASA Film Event, Denim Day Return In April

March 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A pair of events, including a returning favorite, are being held by LACASA in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, in April.



LACASA provides comprehensive services for local victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault, at no charge to the victims and survivors.



On April 15th they are holding a virtual film presentation of the documentary, “I Am Evidence,” which investigates the backlog of untested rape kits in Detroit. Following the film, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will lead a discussion about why eliminating the backlog is important for providing survivors with a path to healing and justice. The event is free, but advance registration is required. Sign up at https://lacasacenter.org/virtual-film/



Then on April 28th is the return of International Denim Day. The Denim Day campaign began after an Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because the victim was wearing tight jeans, reasoning she must have helped her attacker remove them, implying consent. Each year around the anniversary of that court ruling, LACASA encourages the public, businesses, and organizations to wear denim and post pictures on social media with the hashtag #DenimDayLivCo to raise awareness about sexual assault, consent, and victim blaming.



Businesses and organizations that would like posters and stickers for Denim Day can contact LACASA Sexual Assault Response Team Director Sherry Boroto at 5-17-548-1350, or by emailing sboroto@lacasacenter .org



For more information on Denim Day, Click Here.