LACASA Plans Sexual Assault Awareness Events In April

April 6, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





Community members are being encouraged to show support for sexual assault victims and survivors by participating in two awareness initiatives in April, which marks National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.



The LACASA Center provides comprehensive, wrap-around services under one roof for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in Livingston County.



On Wednesday, April 27th, LACASA encourages local residents, businesses and organizations to participate in Denim Day. The international day of activism was sparked when an Italian supreme court overturned a rape conviction. The judges said that because a victim wore tight jeans, she must have helped the assailant remove them, thereby implying consent. That 1999 legal decision triggered worldwide outrage, and Denim Day emerged as a way to raise awareness about consent and victim-blaming.



Then on Saturday, April 30th, LACASA will host a free awareness event “Journey to Healing: An Afternoon of Self-Care”. That will take place from noon to 3pm at Big Acre (formerly Ed Bock Feeds & Stuff) in Pinckney. Attendees can visit self-care booths, enjoy pampering sessions, view gardening demonstrations, and learn about sexual assault prevention. The free event is open to all and will also offer a children’s play area.



LACASA’s Sexual Assault Team Manager Sherry Boroto said it’s important for the community to take action this month and let victims and survivors know that people believe them and support them. She says they also want to raise awareness about the free programs and services that are available at LACASA for victims, their families, and their friends.



