Tickets On Sale For LACASA's Sapphire Soirée

September 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tickets are on sale for LACASA’s big 45th Anniversary Gala - “Sapphire Soiree: Driving Hope Forward”.



It's set on Friday, October 23rd at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace- formerly Suburban Collection Showplace- in Novi.



The non-profit says the evening “shifts fundraising into high gear while celebrating 45 years of driving hope for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence”.



Doors open at 5:30pm, with festivities beginning at 6pm.



The evening will feature an elegant dinner, dancing to The Chateau Band, exciting live and silent auctions, interactive games sponsored by Brighton Ford, a wine pull, and a powerful testimonial highlighting the life-changing impact of LACASA's services.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said "This year's gala is all about moving our mission forward while celebrating the incredible community that has fueled our work for the past 45 years. Whether you're attending for the first time or you've been with us every mile of the journey, you're in for an unforgettable evening."



Making its debut at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace, this year's gala will also feature classic and modern vehicles on display, providing unique photo opportunities. Guests can also bid on an impressive lineup of auction packages featuring travel, automotive experiences, local dining, entertainment and more.



The evening's signature paddle raise will benefit LACASA's children's programs and services, helping ensure the organization can continue providing safety, healing and hope for the next 45 years.



Guests will also have the chance to win a sapphire and diamond pendant valued at more than $12,000, donated by Cooper & Binkley Jewelers.



In keeping with the Sapphire Soiree theme, attendees are encouraged to incorporate shades of blue into their cocktail attire.



Kate and Steve Lowry are serving as the event's Presenting Sponsors, continuing their longstanding commitment to supporting survivors and strengthening the Livingston County community.



Tickets are $175 per person or $1,750 for a table of 10.



Early reservations are encouraged, as the gala regularly attracts hundreds of community members for an evening of entertainment, philanthropy and hope.



Guests must purchase tickets before Thursday, October 9th.



To purchase tickets, visit the provided link or email Events@lacasacenter.org.