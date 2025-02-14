LACASA Reopening Cinderella's Closet March 6-9

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



LACASA announced the return of Cinderella's Closet, a pop-up prom boutique featuring gently used formalwear.



Cinderella’s Closet will be open from March 6 to March 9. There will be $25 gowns, dresses and suits, as well as discounts on shoes and accessories available for high school students.



“The shopping experience also offers students empowering messages, advice for making healthy decisions and supportive adults,” a press release about the event said.



All proceeds from the pop-up-boutique will benefit LACASA’s programs and services.



“In a time of rising costs, Cinderella’s Closet provides a budget-friendly opportunity for students to find the perfect prom attire to look and feel their best while supporting a crucial cause,” LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said. “We are grateful to the community for their continued support and for helping provide students with a sustainable, affordable option that does good for the community and reduces textile waste.”



Cinderella’s Closet is only open to high school students, and all shoppers will need to show a student ID. A limited number of formalwear scholarships are available by speaking with the staff or volunteers on site.



Those interested in donating formalwear should contact Snedicor’s GreenEarth Cleaners, located at 220 S. Michigan Ave. in Howell. Their phone number is 517-546-1020. They are providing donation pickups and cleaning. Donations can also be dropped off at the LACASA Collection charity resale boutique during regular business hours.



Cinderella’s Closet will be held at Tanger Outlets Howell, 1475 N. Burkhart Road, in the storefront next to Hot Topic. It will be open from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on March 6 and 7 and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on March 8 and 9.



Shoppers will receive a coupon for 25% off shoes and accessories at the LACASA Collection charity resale boutique, located next to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Outlet Store.



Those interested in volunteering should email volunteering@lacasacenter.org.



(photo credit: LACASA)