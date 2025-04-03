LACASA Recognizes Champions for Children to Mark Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Pinckney-based camp for vulnerable children and a local psychologist are this year's recipients of the Champions for Children awards.



Both J.J. Lewis with North Star Reach and Jill Leutze, an autism consultant to LESA and Hartland Consolidated Schools, were recognized during Wednesday's Plant a Pinwheel event at Howell's Carnegie Library.



The annual event hosted by the LACASA Center's Child Abuse Prevention Council and Great Start Livingston marks April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.



"In a world where children face numerous challenges, the presence of supportive adults and organizations is invaluable,” said LACASA Director of Family Planning and Education Holly Naylor. “The Champions for Children we honor today have stepped up to be guiding lights, offering encouragement, stability, and a sense of belonging to Livingston County children."



According to a release, "Leutze has been supporting students with disabilities for 20 years, and has been instrumental in guiding and nurturing those who need additional accommodations. She also facilitates professional development for educators throughout Livingston County and teaches one-on-one swim lessons to children with disabilities. In addition, she is a dedicated foster parent and advocate."



North Star Reach, a nonprofit, "provides transformative camp experiences to children with serious health challenges and their families. The organization also provides volunteer opportunities for Livingston County residents to engage in supporting children through a piece of childhood that they might not otherwise experience."



"These Champions are shining examples of how each one of us can play a part in creating safe, supportive, and enriching environments where children can thrive," Naylor said. "Their work underscores that prevention is about building a better future filled with hope, opportunity, and the unwavering belief in every child's potential."



Learn more about LACASA’s CAP Council and the different trainings and workshops offered at the link below.