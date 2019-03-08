LACASA Program To Help Parents Survive Tough Teens

March 8, 2019

The LACASA Center is starting a new program to help the parents of teenagers.



An all new parenting education series entitled Parenting 2.0: Surviving the Teen Years is designed for parents of teens and tweens, and will focus on overcoming parental challenges while building positive relationships. Course topics include subjects like teen development, parenting styles, negotiation skills, setting limits and rules, respect versus fear, and values and traditions. This is third parenting course LACASA has provided this winter season, following up on “Nurturing Parenting” and “Fathers Only.”



LACASA Parenting Educator Jan Lobur said that parents have reaching out to them asking for a class to help them navigate the difficult teen years, and that they are eager to launch this new program.



Parenting 2.0 will be held on Tuesdays from 6-8pm at LACASA Center in Howell for 8 weeks, beginning on March 19th. The cost to participate is $75 for one parent or $100 for both. This covers all class materials and light snacks. Some scholarships are available. This class is for parents only. Space is limited to 20 parents and advance registration is required. For more information, visit lacasacenter.org. (MK)