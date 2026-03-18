LACASA Prepares to Open Cinderella’s Closet for Prom Season

March 18, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Ready or not, prom season is right around the corner. Cinderella’s Closet, hosted by LACASA, is a place where high school students can buy their formalwear without breaking the bank.



The pop-up boutique is open March 19-22 at the Kensington Valley Outlets in Howell, set up close to LACASA Collection. Students are encouraged to check out the boutique's affordable options, including hundreds of gently-used garments priced at just $25.



LACASA CEO and President Bobette Schrandt says there’s something for everyone. Along with menswear, there will be a wide range of dresses in all sizes.



Meanwhile, shoppers are asked to bring their student ID. Homeschooled students are also welcome to shop at the boutique.



More information on Cinderella's Closet is posted below. Proceeds will help local abuse victims by funding education and empowerment programs for teens.