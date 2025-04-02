LACASA's CAP Council To Host Annual "Plant A Pinwheel" Celebration

April 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council will host the annual Plant a Pinwheel event and recognize this year’s Champions for Children award winners.



April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month. The blue pinwheel symbolizes the happy and safe childhood every child deserves.



Today’s event will feature LACASA staff, board members, and advocates; along with guest speakers and musical performances by Voyager Elementary School children’s choir.



The celebration will take place at noon at the Howell Carnegie District Library at 314 W. Grand River.



There is construction underway at the library, so guests will need to use the rear Clinton Street entrance.



LACASA says at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States, according to national statistics. However, they say that is likely an underestimate because many cases are unreported. In 2020, 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States.



The event is open to all. More information is available in the provided link.