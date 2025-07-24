LACASA Launches "The Penny Project" Community Artwork Fundraiser

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA has announced the official launch of "The Penny Project".



It’s a unique and heartwarming initiative to honor the indelible legacy of Penny, LACASA's beloved first Canine Advocate, while also celebrating the profound and universal healing power of the human-animal bond. The project invites the community to join a lasting tribute through art and compassion.



Penny served as LACASA's Canine Advocate for nearly a decade, from 2015 until her passing in late 2024, and “offered comfort, unconditional love, and quiet strength to survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence on the witness stand and other legal proceedings”. When she joined LACASA, the agency became the only organization of its sort in Michigan to own an advocacy dog.



The heart of The Penny Project is a custom-commissioned portrait of Penny, which will include the names of community pets submitted by their loving owners.



For a donation of $25, $50, or $100, pet owners can submit their furry, feathered, or scaled companion's name in a choice of three sizes to be subtly incorporated into this special artwork, created by renowned local artist Susan Pominville. This portrait, which will hang in the Children’s Advocacy Center at LACASA’s “Home for Good,” on Tooley Road in Howell, will serve as a permanent, visual testament to the healing power animals bring into our lives.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said "The Penny Project is a creative and deeply meaningful way to honor Penny's extraordinary impact and the special bond she shared with everyone she met. Pets offer a unique source of comfort and stability. This project beautifully recognizes that connection while directly supporting our vital mission."



Following the painting's completion, high-quality prints of this unique portrait will be available for purchase, allowing supporters to bring a piece of Penny's legacy and the spirit of the human-animal bond into their own homes.



Funds raised through The Penny Project – both from name submissions and print sales – will help secure LACASA's Home for Good, ensuring a mortgage-free future for this community resource, which is also workplace of Penny’s successor, Ember.



The provided link has more information on how to submit a pet's name, pre-order prints, and contribute to The Penny Project.