LACASA Winter Parenting Classes Return In January

December 6, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Virtual winter parenting classes are now open for registration.



The LACASA Center’s next round of the award-winning Nurturing Parenting and Parenting 2.0 classes will being in January, and be held online.



The Nurturing Parenting program is designed for parents of children newborn to age 11 and focuses on teaching parents about empathy, appropriate expectations, and positive discipline. These classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30pm over Zoom, beginning January 18th.



Parenting 2.0 helps parents through the tween and teen years, with a focus on teen development, parenting styles, and setting limits and rules. This program will be held on Wednesdays, starting January 26th, also from 6 to 7:30pm over Zoom.



The program fee for both is $100 for parent, or $125 if both attend. Class materials are included in the price. Some scholarships are available and advance registration is required. For more information, visit lacasacenter.org. To register, call 517-548-1350, or email parenting@lacasacenter.org.