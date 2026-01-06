Parents: Resolve To Learn New Parenting Skills In 2026 With LACASA

January 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is encouraging parents and caregivers of young children and teens to strengthen their skills and create a happier, healthier family in the new year.



LACASA's parenting classes start up later this month and are said to offer practical advice, support, and community.



The “Nurturing Parenting Program” begins January 13th and is for parents of newborns to 11 year-old children. The nationally recognized program teaches attendees about empathy, appropriate expectations, positive discipline, and more as they navigate the early years of parenthood.



“Parenting 2.0: Surviving the Teen Years” is a series specially-designed to help parents navigate the teenage years 11 – 17. That course specializes in teaching parents about teen development, various parenting styles, negotiating skills, and other topics relating to teen maturation. Parenting 2.0: Surviving the Teen Years begins January 21st.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt commented “These courses are a cornerstone of the work we do to promote healthy families and prevent child abuse and neglect. By providing parents with essential skills and support, we can empower them to create safe, nurturing environments for their children.”



Both the Nurturing Parenting Program and Parenting 2.0: Surviving the Teen Years are eight week courses held at LACASA Center, 1920 Tooley Road, Howell. The cost for each program is $150 for one parent and $175 for both parents. The cost covers materials needed for the respective course.



To register for either course, contact LACASA’s Parenting Educator Jan Lobur via email at janl@lacasacenter.org.



LACASA is an independent, locally based non-profit that provides more than 35 programs and services under one roof for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence. All services for abuse victims and their families are provided at no charge. Learn more at lacasacenter.org.