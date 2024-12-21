Registration Open For LACASA's Parenting Classes

December 21, 2024

Registration is open for upcoming classes that aim to help strengthen parenting skills and create happier, healthier families.



LACASA's parenting classes, starting in January, offer practical advice, support, and community.



The Nurturing Parenting Program begins January 14th and is for parents of newborns to 11-year-old children.



The nationally recognized program teaches attendees about empathy, appropriate expectations, positive discipline, and more as they navigate the early years of parenthood.



Parenting 2.0: Surviving the Teen Years is a series specially-designed to help parents navigate the teenage years 11 – 17. That course specializes in teaching parents about teen development, various parenting styles, negotiating skills, and other topics relating to teen maturation. Parenting 2.0: Surviving the Teen Years begins January 22nd.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said “These courses are a cornerstone of the work we do to promote healthy families and prevent child abuse and neglect. By providing parents with essential skills and support, we can empower them to create safe, nurturing environments for their children.”



Both programs are eight-week courses held at LACASA Center at 1920 Tooley Road in Howell.



The cost for each program is $100 for one parent and $125 for both parents; which covers materials needed for the respective course.



To register for either course, contact LACASA’s Parenting Educator Jan Lobur via email at janl@lacasacenter.org.