LACASA Offering Award Winning Parenting Programs

February 25, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Virtual spring parenting classes are now open for registration.



The LACASA Center’s next round of the award-winning Nurturing Parenting and Fathers Only classes will begin in January, and be held online.



The Nurturing Parenting program is designed for parents of children newborn to age 11 and focuses on teaching parents about empathy, appropriate expectations, and positive discipline. These classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30pm over Zoom, starting on March 29th and running through May 17th. The program fee is $100 for one parent, or $125 for both. Class materials are included.



Fathers Only is designed for fathers, step-fathers, and other male care-givers. It delves into the topics of fathering without fear, fathering without violence, and the differences between fathering daughters and sons. This program will be held on Wednesdays, running from April 6th through May 25th, also from 6 to 7:30pm over Zoom. Fathers Only costs $125 and includes all class materials.



Some scholarships for both programs are available and advance registration is required.



For more information, visit www.lacasacenter.org.



To register, contact the Parenting Education Instructor at 517-548-1350, or email parenting@lacasacenter.org.