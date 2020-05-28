LACASA Parenting Class Going Online

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Registration is now open for an online parenting class being held by LACASA. LACASA Center’s Nurturing Parenting Program is designed specifically for parents of young children, from newborn to 11 years of age. It focuses on overcoming parenting challenges and practicing positive discipline.



The eight-week course will be held in virtual format beginning on June 23rd. Topics being covered in the award winning, nationally recognized program include practicing empathy, having appropriate expectations, parent/child roles, and power and independence. Normally the classes are offered in-person, but due to social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions, this is the first time it will be held in an online capacity.



LACASA Parenting Educator Jan Lobur said in a release that the series helps parents connect with each other and learn that they are not alone when it comes to parenting challenges. Classes will be held each Tuesday between June 23rd and August 11th, from 6pm until 7:30pm over Zoom. Parents who complete the series receive a certificate.



The cost to participate is $100 for one parent, or $125 for two. Class materials are included, and scholarships are available. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit lacasacenter.org. To register, call 517-548-1350, or email parenting@lacascenter.org.