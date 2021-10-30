LACASA Recognizes Lynette Dowler As A Changemaker

October 30, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The LACASA Center has announced its 2021 State of Michigan Changemaker Award winner.



LACASA is non-profit organization, located in Livingston County, that offers more than 30 programs and services for abuse victims, survivors and families at no charge.



On Friday, they announced that Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation and vice president of Public Affairs at DTE Energy, is the recipient of their State of Michigan Changemaker Award. Under Dowler’s leadership, the DTE Energy Foundation made a $1,000,000 commitment to all 45 domestic violence shelters funded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in 2020. She said, in a release, that agencies like LACASA are essential to the safety and well-being of abuse victims and their families. Dowler pointed out that statistics show it is likely that “some of our very own friends, family members and colleagues are victims of abuse,” and that while their stories often go untold, they will continue to be a loud voice for those who are often unheard.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said that not only has the DTE Foundation supported the mission and work of LACASA, but their forward-looking actions ensured the safety and shelter of abuse victims and their children who were forced to flee their homes for fear of their lives. On behalf of abuse victims and survivors throughout Michigan, Schrandt said they are honored to recognize the contributions of Dowler and the Foundation.