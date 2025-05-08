LACASA Looking for People to 'Help Survivors Start Their Engines' With Gas Card Donations

May 8, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



LACASA is collecting prepaid gas cards.



The nonprofit said clients in their Crisis Shelter and Transitional Supportive Housing Program need prepaid gas gift cards to allow them to safely travel to and from school and work, along with appointments.



“Many of the individuals and families we serve come to us in emergency situations that involve financial strain,” Maureen Wright, Vice President of Adult Services, said. “Reliable transportation is a critical lifeline, and gas cards empower them with the independence and mobility they urgently need to get back on the road to a future free from violence.”



All services are provided free of charge. Wright said a “seemingly small contribution of a gas card can have a profound impact on survivors’ ability to rebuild their lives and achieve long–term safety and stability.”



Many clients have limited financial resources, especially for those who have recently left a dangerous situation.



Prepaid gas gift cards can be purchased online from multiple gas stations, including Marathon, Mobil and Shell. They can also be picked up in person from a gas station, most superstores, grocery stores or pharmacies. LACASA said increments of $25 are preferred.



Donations can either be mailed or dropped off to LACASA Center, located at 1920 Tooley Road in Howell, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.



Donations can also be made through the link below.