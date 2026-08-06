LACASA Launches Emergency Appeal to Keep Survivors Moving Forward

August 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



LACASA is launching a two-week emergency community appeal to help ensure survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence can continue accessing the transportation they need to rebuild their lives.



To help meet the growing demand, LACASA says longtime supporters Judy and Bert Herzog have pledged to match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000, doubling the community's impact.



Each month, LACASA provides gas assistance to nearly 70 clients, helping them travel to counseling appointments, court hearings, work, medical appointments, safe housing, and other essential services as they rebuild their lives.



The organization now spends nearly $2,000 each month on gas assistance and hopes to raise $20,000 in two weeks, enough to provide nearly a year of transportation assistance for survivors seeking safety, healing and independence.



"Every day, we see survivors taking courageous steps toward a new beginning," said LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt. "A $25 or $50 gas card may seem like a small gift, but it can mean the difference between keeping a job, making it to counseling, attending a court hearing for a personal protection order, or simply getting home safely."



Judy Herzog, a longtime LACASA board member, mission partner, and supporter, said she hopes the matching challenge will inspire others to join her in meeting an immediate need that often goes unseen.



"Transportation should never stand in the way of someone's safety or future," Herzog said. "I've had the privilege of witnessing LACASA's life-changing work firsthand for many years, and I know that something as simple as a tank of gas can help a survivor take the next step toward healing and independence. I hope our community will come together to remind survivors that they are not on this journey alone."



LACASA is inviting individuals, businesses, civic organizations, teams, clubs, and faith communities to participate by donating gas gift cards or making a financial contribution designated for gas assistance.



Donations of $25 and $50 from Speedway, Shell, BP, Marathon, Meijer, and other major retailers are especially appreciated. Financial gifts of any amount will also be matched dollar for dollar by the Herzog’s, up to $10,000.



Gift cards may be dropped off during business hours or mailed to LACASA at 1920 Tooley Road, Howell, MI 48855. They may also be purchased online and emailed directly to gascards@lacasacenter.org.



Monetary donations designated for gas assistance may be made at the link below.