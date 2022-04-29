LACASA To Host Free Awareness Event Saturday

April 29, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members are invited to a relaxing afternoon of pampering and awareness activities to help show support for sexual assault survivors on their healing journey.



April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the LACASA Center has been hosting various awareness events and initiatives.



The LACASA Center provides comprehensive, wrap-around services for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in Livingston County.



This Saturday, the non-profit will host the free awareness event “Journey to Healing: An Afternoon of Self-Care”. It will take place from noon to 3pm at Bock’s Big Acre (formerly Ed Bock Feeds & Stuff) in Pinckney.



Attendees can visit self-care booths and activities, enjoy pampering sessions, view gardening demonstrations, and learn about sexual assault prevention. The free event is open to all and will also offer a children’s play area.



Officials encourage people to come out and show support for victims and survivors of sexual assault from the community. LACASA’s Sexual Assault Team Manager Sherry Boroto said it’s important for the community to take action and let victims and survivors know that people believe them and support them.



The free awareness event is hosted by LACASA Center's Sexual Assault Response Team and Social Change/Community Education Department.