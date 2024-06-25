LACASA In Need of Gas Card Donations for Clients

June 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



LACASA Center has an immediate need for prepaid gas gift cards for clients in its Crisis Shelter and/or Transitional Supportive Housing program. Prepaid gas cards allow clients to fill up their tanks and travel safely and securely when they go to work or school, or access services outside of LACASA.



LACASA relies on donations to provide a full suite of critical services under one roof, with all services offered free of charge to clients. LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt says right now the need for transportation assistance is critical, and she’s calling on the community to “rev up” support for those LACASA serves.



“The journey our clients face in rebuilding their lives is incredibly difficult in every way: emotionally, physically, and financially,” Schrandt said. “Knowing they have the resources to get where they need to go safely removes a major speedbump from the long road back to independence, and allows our clients to truly focus on healing.”



Prepaid gas gift cards are available at most supercenters, grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations. LACASA Center encourages shoppers to make their own “pit stop” and consider donating to help vulnerable clients “start their engines.” Increments of $25 are preferred.



Gas cards can be dropped off at LACASA Center, 1920 Tooley Road, Howell, MI 48855, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Shoppers can also purchase gas cards online from most large chains (Shell, Mobil, BP, etc.) and have a physical (and not a digital) gas card sent directly to LACASA at the address above.