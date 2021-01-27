Site Plans Approved For New LACASA Home

January 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman





Site plans have been approved for a new home for LACASA.



LACASA is a local non-profit organization that aids and advocates for the victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. Representatives and engineers from Schafer Construction were before the Howell Township Planning Commission, Tuesday night, seeking preliminary and final site plan approvals for a proposed development on 20 acres off of Tooley Road. They are seeking to build a 50,475-square foot single story building that will house their administrative offices, counseling facilities, and shelter. The facility will be accessible by the driveway which will be across from the county EMS building. They will provide 202 parking spaces, more than satisfying the minimum required by the township parking ordinance.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt feels it is an ideal location, offering a tranquil environment with walking paths for staff and survivors that will give space and time for healing. Its close proximity to the hospital and Sheriff’s Office is also a positive.



The biggest concern the planning commission expressed was with the needed removal of 359 of the sites 748 marked trees. A representative from the construction group, though, explained that there were 500-600 trees in the south and east sections not identified on the plan because they weren’t identified by the arborist. The proposed detention pond will serve as a source of on-site soil needed for the project. When asked if they could move the pond location to save trees, it was explained that it is “phenomenally more” economical to mine on-site soil versus bringing it in, which is what they would have to do if they move the pond.



The Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of approving both site plans. Planning Commission Chairman Andrew Sloan said that LACASA provides the county a wonderful service and that he is very appreciative that Howell Township can host their new site. Trustee Matthew Counts seconded that, saying he was impressed with Schafer Construction’s thoroughness with the plans.



LACASA’s Gerie Greenspan said this project has already generated a lot of positive donor support and she suspects these approvals will help fundraising pick up even more momentum.