LACASA Center Hosts Self-Care Event for Kids and Families

May 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The LACASA Center is hosting a self-care event for local children and their families.



The event called, “Journey to Healing: An Afternoon of Self-Care” will be held on Saturday, May 6th, from 12-3 p.m. at Bock’s Big Acre in Pinckney.



LACASA Center is hosting the free event in an effort to bring awareness and support to assault victims and survivors.



Event attendees can visit self-care booths, indulge in pampering sessions, take part in gardening demonstrations, and enjoy light refreshments and snacks. The event is open to the public and a children’s play area will be provided featuring creative activities for young kids.



“It is important for our community to let victims and survivors know that we believe them and support them,” said LACASA’s Sexual Assault Team Manager Sherry Boroto. “By attending this event and joining together in a show of support, we help victims and survivors overcome shame and self-blame and gain a sense of empowerment.”



“Journey to Healing is designed to convey the importance of self-care for people recovering from trauma,” Boroto said. “We also utilize this opportunity to raise awareness about the free programs and services LACASA offers for sexual assault victims, their families, and their friends.”



Bock’s Big Acre, also known as Ed Bock Feeds & Stuff, is located at 1360 M-36, Pinckney, MI 48169.



LACASA provides comprehensive services for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence. In addition, victims and survivors have access to emergency shelters, counseling, legal advocacy, and critical support programs.



For information about LACASA’s sexual assault awareness programs or events, visit the provided link, or call Sherry Boroto at 517-548-1350.



A link to the Ed Bock Feeds & Stuff website is also provided below.