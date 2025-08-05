LACASA Hosting Dress Drive to Fill Cinderella's Closet

August 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



If you have a formal dress taking up space in your closet, LACASA could be its new home.



LACASA is hosting a dress drive to fill Cinderella’s Closet ahead of Homecoming season. New or gently used current-style formalwear can be dropped off at LACASA Collection’s Donation Station, located at Kensington Valley Outlets, Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Their pop-up boutique will be open Sept. 11 through 14 and Sept. 18 through 21 at Kensington Valley Outlets in the space next to “Hot Topic.” All donated formalwear will be available to local high school students for $25. Organizers said the temporary location is due to LACASA Collection’s move.



Limited formalwear scholarships will be available by speaking to the project leader on duty. All shoppers will need to present student IDs.



Proceeds will go to LACASA’s teen prevention and education programs.



Those interested in hosting a donation drive or that have any questions should email socialchange@lacasacenter.org.



Kensington Valley Outlets is at 1475 N. Burkhart Road.



(photo credit: LACASA)