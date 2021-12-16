LACASA's Holiday Toy Donation Drive Wraps Up Friday

December 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are just a couple of days left to donate toys and gifts to help make the holidays a bit brighter for children and teens at the LACASA Center.



This marks the fourth year of LACASA’s Starry Night Toy Drive. The independent, locally-based non-profit provides shelter, counseling and critical services for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. All services are provided a no charge.



For the Starry Night Toy Drive, the community is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped gifts or toys to the LACASA Collection resale boutique in Howell. Donors can place gifts under the store’s giving tree and write their name, or initials, on a star ornament to be hung on the tree.



In return for donating a new present, donors will receive an in-store discount coupon. LACASA’s Director of Communications Jessica Bergum says that all donated toys and gifts go directly to the children receiving services at the LACASA Center, including those living in the LACASA Crisis Shelter and those who participate in the agency’s Children’s Counseling Program. Bergum says they have a children’s holiday party that takes place and they also invite parents to pick out items for their kids.



Other toys and gifts are then given to children throughout the rest of the year. The Starry Night donation drive runs through this Friday. Details can be found at www.lacasacenter.org or through the press release posted below.