Champion For Children Award Nominations Sought

February 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The nomination period is open for an award which will recognize a member of the community that has gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on children’s lives.



LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and Great Start Livingston are asking residents to help identify the 2021Champion for Children. The nomination period for the award is now open to the public through March 22nd. Nominees may be a person whose support for children and families is evident in the work they do or in the way they spend their time. This include people who act as mentors, foster parents, or advocates for vulnerable kids. Past recipients have also included educators, coaches, public employees, and community volunteers.



LACASA’s Director of Family Prevention and Education Holly Naylor said, in a release, that child abuse prevention goes beyond identifying and protecting kids in abusive homes. With all the stress and disruption in the world over the past year, Naylor said that being a stable adult for a child and even their family that is experiencing turmoil can make a huge impact on the kid’s life.



The person chosen as the 2021 Champion for Children will be recognized at the virtual Plant a Pinwheel Celebration, on April 7th. That event kicks off National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Livingston County.



The nomination form can be found at lacasacenter.org and submitted to the CAP Council at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org. Call (517) 548-1350 for more information.