Charity Golf Benefit To Feature Former Red Wings, Lions, Pistons

May 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An upcoming celebrity golf scramble will people an opportunity to tee off against child abuse with stars from the Detroit sports world.



The LACASA Center’s annual “Drive Out Child Abuse” Celebrity Golf Scramble is set for Monday, August 17th, at Lakelands Golf & Country Club in Hamburg Township. All proceeds from the event stay local and benefit both LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention Council and their Court Appointed Special Advocate Program. Each team that registers will be named for a child who receives services at LACASA and will play for that child at the outing.



This year’s featured athletes include former Detroit Red Wings Darren McCarty and John Ogrodnick; former Detroit Lion Eddie Murray; former Spartan, Detroit Piston and broadcast sports commentator Greg Kelser; and former Piston Willie Norwood. Players will be around to mix, mingle and take pictures with throughout the event, and attendees are encouraged to bring a piece of memorabilia to have signed.



Registration is open and costs $125 per player. Tickets guarantee 18 holes of golf with a cart, continental breakfast, a goody bag, 6 drink tickets, lunch at the turn, and a variety of games and competitions. There will also be a day-long silent auction and lunch at the turn. Early registration is encouraged as this event sells out every year. Golfers who register by June 19th will be entered to win 4 tickets to LACASA’s Denim & Diamonds fundraiser in the fall. The final deadline to register is August 10th.



Register at www.lacasacenter.org/golf-2020/