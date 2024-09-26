LACASA To Launch GLOW Campaign For Domestic Violence Awareness

September 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA will once again turn the town purple in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.



The local non-profit will launch the observance with the annual GLOW Gathering on Tuesday, October 1st at 7pm at the Brighton Millpond and Amphitheatre.



The GLOW Gathering is a free event featuring shared voices, music, and movement to honor the courage of survivors and remember victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence.



Businesses and residents are also invited to display purple lights on store fronts and homes in October, along with yard signs. String lights and yard signs are available for a nominal donation at the LACASA Collection, LACASA Center’s charity resale store located at Tanger Outlets in Howell. Purple is the cause color for domestic violence.



LACASA’s Director of Social Change Advocacy Kayla Grant said “The GLOW campaign is a fantastic resource for the community to show support for survivors and their families. We encourage people to learn more about domestic violence and the role we all can play in preventing and responding to it by attending our GLOW Gathering and by displaying purple lights in October.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute are victims of intimate partner violence in the United States — more than 12 million women and men over the course of a single year.



Funds raised from purple light donations at the LACASA Collection benefit domestic violence survivors at LACASA Center.



LACASA is a locally-based non-profit that helps victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence. It also provides critical education programs to increase public awareness and prevent interpersonal violence in the community.



More information is available at lacasacenter.org. The link is provided.