LACASA GLOW Gathering To Launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com.





Livingston County will officially kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month Wednesday evening with LACASA Center's powerful GLOW Gathering - a free community event honoring survivors and remembering victims of domestic violence.



The ceremony will take place at the AMP! at the Brighton Millpond at 7pm and features impactful speakers from LACASA.



The evening will also include moving performances by the Livingston Chorale, remarks from Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Christina Richards, and a poignant poetry reading by local author Isabella Mansfield.



Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, the official color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with the goal of transforming the event into a vibrant display of community solidarity.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said “Domestic violence thrives in silence and isolation, but when we bring this issue into the light, we create space for survivors to be seen, heard and supported. GLOW is a powerful reminder that each of us can be a source of light, whether by supporting a survivor, speaking out against abuse, or simply helping someone know they are not alone. Together, we can illuminate a path from fear to safety and from isolation to hope.”



According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, roughly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men over 18 have experienced severe intimate partner violence in their lifetime, impacting over 12 million individuals annually.



2026 marks LACASA’s 45th year of providing free, confidential services for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault in Livingston County.



Schrandt said the anniversary makes this year’s GLOW gathering all the more meaningful. “As we look back with gratitude on the thousands of lives touched by LACASA, we also look ahead with a renewed commitment to keeping that light shining for generations to come”.



LACASA operates a 24-hour Crisis Line, which can be reached at 866-522-2725, by text to 517-777-8005, or visit lacasacenter.org for more information.