LACASA Center's October Glow Campaign To Raise Awareness

September 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit will again host an awareness campaign in October to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



LACASA is an independent, locally-based nonprofit that helps victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. The agency also provides educational programs throughout the community to raise public awareness and help prevent abuse.



The organization’s Glow campaign launches on October 1st. Purple is the designated cause color for domestic violence, and area businesses and residents are invited to display purple lights on storefronts and home fronts along with yard signs. Purple lights and yard sign bundles are available at the LACASA Collection for a nominal donation.



A Glow Gathering will be held on October 1st from 7 – 8pm at the Brighton Millpond and Amphitheater. The public is invited to participate in the free event, which will feature performances, art displays by survivors, speakers, and the illumination of lights surrounding the millpond.



LACASA’s Glow campaign, which was developed in 2020, was recently named a national Purple Ribbon Award winner in the category of Outstanding Awareness Campaign by Theresa’s Fund and DomesticShelters.org. Purple lights and yard signs are currently for sale at the LACASA Collection, the nonprofit’s charity resale boutique on M-59 in the Kroger/Crossroads Plaza in Howell.



For more information, visit the provided link.