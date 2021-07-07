LACASA's 22nd Annual Garden Tour This Weekend

July 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County will be full of blooms and blossoms as the LACASA Center’s Garden Tour Weekend returns this weekend.



The 22nd annual event serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit that works to provide help and hope for victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence in Livingston County. LACASA is also celebrating its 40th anniversary as an organization and the 10th anniversary of their CASA program for foster children.



The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday and features ten one-of-a-kind gardens offering a wide variety of traditional and eclectic gardening experiences. Attendees are able to browse each garden at their leisure during the tour and it’s a great opportunity to get out and visit some beautiful landscapes.



In addition to the gardens, two non-traditional locations are being featured that include Specialty Growers and the LACASA Collection – LACASA’s charity resale boutique – and guests will receive special shopping discounts at each stop. The gardens are placed throughout the county and guests are invited to roam the grounds at each garden and chat with homeowners about gardening tips.



Additional offerings along the tour include the Blooming Raffle, Annual Quilt Raffle, Photo Safari Contest, and the Stargazer Scavenger Hunt. Tickets for each raffle can be purchased in advance at LACASA Collection or at a specified garden on tour days.



Garden Tour Weekend tickets are $20 in advance at area business outlets or online, and $25 at garden entrances during the event. Tour hours are 9am to 4pm daily. Tickets for a special VIP Lunch & Learn event are currently sold out.



More information is available in the attached press release and provided web link.