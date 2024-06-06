LACASA Garden Tour Tickets On Sale

June 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston’s finest blooms and blossoms will once again take center stage during LACASA Center’s 25th Anniversary Garden Tour fundraising event, set for Saturday, July 13, 2024.



This cherished annual event invites tour-goers to take a self-guided journey across Livingston County, with stops at six private gardens. Guests are welcome to explore the gardens at a leisurely pace and soak up inspiration for their own outdoor spaces, or simply revel in the natural beauty that can found in the community.



Along the way, sleuthing guests may choose to take part in a scavenger hunt, this year featuring the live wood paintings of acclaimed wildlife artist and illustrator Michael Glenn Monroe. One of his pieces is hidden in each garden, and guests who correctly locate all of them are entered into a special prize drawing. Entry forms are available at all garden entrances, where guests will also find information about purchasing Monroe’s scavenger hunt pieces, with all proceeds benefiting LACASA.



At the tour’s midway point, guests can take a breather and relax at Petals, a free refreshment station. Petals offers a break from the elements and the chance to refuel, socialize, and shop the Blooming Raffle display.



Tour hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Attendees will experience a variety of eclectic gardens in urban, suburban and country settings. Homeowners will be available to chat with guests about garden planning and green thumb tips.



In honor of the 25th anniversary of the event, this year LACASA will present longtime Garden Tour volunteer Hazel Bostic, a Howell resident and master gardener, with the Blossom Award honoring her decades of devotion to seeing this event flourish and grow.



Tickets for the one-day event are $25 and can be purchased at LACASA Center in Howell weekdays during regular business hours, or at the link below.



LACASA’s Garden Tour is an annual fundraising event that includes a year of advance planning and organization. The Garden Tour Committee begins selecting gardens in August for the following year’s tour. All proceeds will benefit local victims and survivors of child abuse and interpersonal violence at LACASA Center.



To learn more about the event, or to view garden descriptions and a tour map, visit the link below.