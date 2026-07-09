Tickets Still Available For LACASA Garden Tour This Saturday

July 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 27th annual LACASA Garden Tour is this Saturday and tickets are still available.



It’s where the beauty of Livingston County’s private gardens blossoms alongside a powerful purpose: supporting survivors in the community.



This year is said to be especially meaningful as LACASA celebrates 45 years of service. For decades, the Garden Tour has been a cherished part of its story, bringing people together in support of hope, healing, and new beginnings.



LACASA said “As you wander through these thoughtfully cultivated spaces, we hope you find moments of inspiration, tranquility, and connection. Each garden reflects care, patience, and vision, much like the strength of those we serve and the unwavering support of this community”.



Every ticket helps sustain LACASA’s essential, life-saving services for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence, helping individuals and families move forward with hope and dignity. The non-profit stressed that “Together, we are growing something lasting: a community rooted in compassion, resilience, and the belief that everyone deserves a life free from violence”.



The Garden Tour is this Saturday from 9am to 4pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance on the LACASA website or in person at any of the featured gardens.



In addition to touring the featured gardens, guests can participate in the Stargazer Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win special prizes. Attendees can also browse the Blooming Raffle at the tour’s fifth stop while enjoying complimentary refreshments at Petals Café.



LACASA’s Chief Communications Officer Mona Shand told WHMI this year there are six private gardens from the Hartland Township area in the northern part of the county, all the way down to the Pinckney and Gregory area.



Shand said they are all private homeowners who have agreed to open up their gardens to the public in support of LACASA on just this one day, and “these gardens are spectacular”. Attendees can talk with the gardeners, get inspiration, and share tips and tricks.



It’s a self-guided tour so attendees can visit all or some of the gardens. Shand noted there’s plenty of time to drive from each one to the other, take a leisurely stroll through each, and see all of them in one day.



All proceeds come directly back to LACASA. Shand clarified they don’t have any national, state, or parent organization – they are an independent non-profit and they really rely on these events to bring in funds to continue providing services. She said all are free and stressed they believe that “no victim should ever have to pay for services for crimes committed against them”.



More information, a map, sneak peeks of gardens, and a full listing of related activities are available in the provided link and attached release.