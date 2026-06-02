LACASA Garden Tour Tickets On Sale

June 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA’s beloved annual Garden Tour is returning next month – allowing guests a chance to relax amid blooms and blossoms.



Now in its 27th year, the event will take place on Saturday, July 11th.



Guests are invited to spend a summer day exploring a curated collection of stunning private gardens throughout the community - all while supporting survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.



The self-guided tour showcases a variety of unique outdoor spaces, from vibrant flower gardens and peaceful retreats to creative landscaping ideas and inspiring design features.



Each stop is said to reflect “the passion and personality of local homeowners who generously open their gardens to the public, offering guests fresh inspiration for their own gardens and outdoor living spaces”.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said “The LACASA Garden Tour is one of the community’s favorite summer traditions. Not only does it provide a beautiful and relaxing experience for attendees, but every ticket purchased helps ensure survivors and their children continue to receive safe shelter, counseling, advocacy, and support services at no cost. It’s a wonderful example of our community coming together to grow hope.”



In addition to touring the featured gardens, guests can participate in the Stargazer Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win special prizes. Attendees can also browse the Blooming Raffle at the tour’s fifth stop while enjoying complimentary refreshments at Petals Café.



This year’s Blooming Raffle includes fabulous garden-inspired treasures and unique finds curated by the Garden Tour Committee, including a picnic basket packed with gourmet treats, a coffee lover’s basket including a handcrafted Costa Rican coffee drip, a bird-watching basket with a Wi-Fi-enabled bird feeder, a deluxe charcuterie spread, and more.



As a special treat, LACASA has partnered with Spicer Orchards Farm Market (located next to this year’s first stop on the tour) to offer all Garden Tour attendees a complimentary cherry-chip donut, and they will also donate a portion of donut purchases back to LACASA.



Likewise, Bee Rex Apiary, located at Garden #1, will offer fresh, local honey for sale during Garden Tour, with 20% of proceeds donated to LACASA. In addition, to celebrate the launch of ticket sales, all floral artwork and apparel are 30% off now through June 7 at LACASA Collection charity resale boutique.



Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through LACASA’s website. That link is provided.

Advance online ticket purchases are strongly encouraged for the best experience. Limited cash sales will be available on the day of the tour.



Proceeds from the Garden Tour directly support LACASA’s comprehensive services for survivors and families in need throughout Livingston County.



Please note this is a rain or shine event, and no refunds will be issued.



To nominate your own garden or that of someone you know for next year’s Garden Tour, email Events@lacasacenter.org.





About LACASA Center:

“For four decades, this nonprofit organization has advocated for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence from Livingston County. LACASA also works to provide education and awareness programs throughout the community, which help prevent abuse and interpersonal violence. Learn more at lacasacenter.org”.