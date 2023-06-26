Early-Bird Tickets For LACASA Garden Tour Available Through Friday

June 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County will again be full of blooms and blossoms during the LACASA Center’s 24th Annual Garden Tour fundraising event.



Guests are invited to explore six private gardens at a leisurely pace and get ideas for their own outdoor spaces from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, July 8th. Attendees will experience a variety of eclectic gardens in urban, suburban and country settings. Homeowners will be available to chat with guests about garden planning and green thumb tips.



The annual fundraising event includes a year of advance planning and organization as the Garden Tour Committee begins selecting gardens in August for the following year’s tour.



Event Planning Specialist Alyssa Ferguson told WHMI the gardens all vary in size, plantings and creative artistry. She noted the homeowners are all very passionate about their work and excited to meet and chat with people during the tour.

Ferguson says attendees will be able to take the tour at their own pace. She noted they’re featuring six gardens this year, which is a little lighter than years past, but this year is also a one-day only event – not the whole weekend.



Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the LACASA Center in Howell, or online at lacasacenter.org. Early-bird registrants who purchase tickets by this Friday will be entered in a special prize drawing.



All proceeds from this event benefit local victims and survivors of child abuse and interpersonal violence at LACASA Center.