LACASA Gala Tickets On Sale For “Purple Reign: A Royal Evening Of Purpose”

August 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A regal-themed fundraiser in October will benefit a local non-profit and honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



LACASA cordially invites community members to secure their place at the Royal Court for the second annual gala, this year themed “Purple Reign: A Royal Evening of Purpose”. It’s dedicated to supporting survivors of interpersonal violence.





This year’s event is said to promise “a night of majesty and profound impact”.

The gala will take place on Friday, October 24th at Crystal Gardens Event Center, located at 5768 E. Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township. The regal festivities commence at 6pm, with doors opening at 5:30pm, and conclude at 11pm.



A release states “Prepare for a night of exquisite entertainment featuring live music and dancing to the Chateau Band, a moving testimonial from a survivor, gourmet dining and drinks, and exciting silent and live auctions. The evening’s dress code is regal and/or cocktail attire, with guests encouraged to "embrace the purple!”



The event, which falls during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, is an opportunity to support the local non-profit - which serves victims and survivors of all forms of interpersonal violence from its state-of-the-art facility in Howell.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said “The funds raised at the LACASA Gala are not just donations—they are a lifeline that enables us to keep our doors open and continue providing life-saving support to those we serve. Not only will you have a royally good time, but you’ll show the world you stand with survivors in the fight for a safer community for all.”



Tickets are $150 each or a table of ten for $1,500 and can be purchased by visiting the provided link. Due to limited space, guests must secure their spots by October 1st.