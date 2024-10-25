LACASA Honors Local Volunteers & Partners During 1st Annual Gala

October 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A high school teacher, a retired couple, and a local business are the recipients of the 2024 LACASA Awards.



The awards were given out at the agency’s first annual fundraising Gala: Bourbon, Bowties, & Boas on October 11th at Crystal Gardens in Howell. The awardees were nominated by and voted on by LACASA staff and board members.



At the Roaring 20’s themed event, Ed and Pat Bax of Howell were honored with the “Wings of Service” award as LACASA’s Volunteers of the Year; Howell High School teacher Leah Brinker, was presented with the “Phoenix Rising” award as the Youth Advocate of the Year; and Chem-Trend was awarded the “Spirit of LACASA” tribute as the Business Partner of the Year.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt (pictured bottom) said "We are incredibly grateful to the Ed and Pat, Leah, and Chem-Trend for their outstanding service and dedication to LACASA’s mission. Each of them embodies the heart of our work. Their unwavering commitment to raising critical awareness and funds, and for using their voices in support survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence has made our community a better, safer place.”



Ed and Pat Bax have been regular volunteers at LACASA for several years, and have a particular passion for the LACASA Collection charity resale boutique, which recently relocated to Tanger Outlets Howell.



Leah Brinker is one of LACASA’s most ardent educational advocates, supporting LACASA’s curriculum not just in her own health classroom, but helping to integrate it into all five Livingston County public school districts.



For many years, Chem-Trend, which is headquartered in Howell, has partnered with LACASA to provide financial support, volunteer hours, and employee engagement. That includes seeking out major grants for LACASA, helping with the agency and the LACASA Collection moves, sponsoring the Adopt-a-Family program, and conducing Lunch and Learns with its employees.



More information about the awardees, including short videos of each is available in the provided link.



Close to 500 people were on hand to celebrate the awardees, and to hear a moving testimonial from a former LACASA client and survivor of sexual assault. The Gala also included a live and silent auction, a paddle raise, a raffle for a $6000 diamond donated by Cooper & Binkley Jewelers, as well as dinner, signature drinks, and dancing to the Chateau Band.



Schrandt announced that planning is already underway for the second annual LACASA Gala, set for September 26th at Crystal Gardens.



Schrandt said “We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support from our sponsors, our board, and Gala attendees. These critical funds will help us meet the ever-growing need for our programs and services in the community.”