LACASA Fundraiser To Feature Local Storytellers & Wordsmiths

June 10, 2019

A storytelling series in Howell will be back later this month with a new name and focus.



Letters from Livingston — formerly known as Mommologues — is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20th at the Howell Opera House in downtown Howell. In the past the event was held in and around Mother’s Day and focused on issues surrounding motherhood, from both a humorous and personal perspective. But organizers Mona Shand and Maria Stuart decided to broaden the subject matter this year and enlist a wide variety of writers and storytellers, while maintaining itself as a fundraiser for LACASA, whose programs benefit victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault.



In addition to Shand and Stuart, this year’s show will also feature Amir Baghdadchi, host of Michigan Radio’s Moth StorySlam; Daryl Bean, creative entrepreneur and comedian; Rebecca Foster, former Pinckney Village president and current trustee; Renee Chodkowski, aka, The Great Foodini, and WHMI News Director and children’s book author Jon King.



Tickets for “Letters from Livingston” are $22 in advance and can be purchased through the link below. If available, tickets will be $25 at the door.