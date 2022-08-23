LACASA Center To Host Fall Volunteer Training

August 23, 2022

Greg Coburn





Training will be held this fall for LACASA Center volunteers.



Training will run from September 20th through October 4th at the First Presbyterian Church of Brighton. The training is for LACASA staff and the public. It will cover complex issues surrounding child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.



Training sessions are a combination of weeknights from 6pm to 9pm and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm. All service volunteers are required to complete the training program, as well as new LACASA staff members and interns.



Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. LACASA Center is an independent nonprofit that helps victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.



To register or to learn more visit lacasacenter.org.