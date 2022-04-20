"Drive Out Child Abuse" Celebrity Golf Outing Returns In June

April 20, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The public is invited to golf for good and mingle with professional sports celebrities during an upcoming fundraiser to benefit abused children in Livingston County.



The LACASA Center’s annual “Drive Out Child Abuse” Celebrity Golf Scramble is set for Monday, June 27th at Oak Pointe Country Club in Genoa Township. All proceeds from the fundraising event help vulnerable children from Livingston County.



Organizers say golfers will mix and mingle with professional sports celebrities while playing 18-holes for charity. This year’s featured athletes are former Detroit Tigers Dave Rozema and Pat Sheridan, former Detroit Lion Eddie Murray, and former Detroit Red Wing Brent Fedyk.



Each team that registers will be named for a child who receives services at LACASA Center and will play for that child at the outing. Proceeds from the day’s events stay local and benefit LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and LACASA’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program.



Officials say attendees can expect plenty of food and fun the entire day. Event tickets include 18-holes of golf with a cart, continental breakfast, a goody bag, two drink tickets, a boxed lunch, a variety of games and competitions, day-long silent auction, and mid-afternoon awards dinner.



Registration is open and the cost is $150 per player, $300 per twosome, and $600 per foursome. Individual golfers will be paired with others to complete teams.



Officials say early registration is encouraged, as this event sells out every year. Golfers who register by Sunday, May 1st are entered in a drawing to win four tickets to LACASA’s fall signature fundraising event, Denim & Diamonds, at Haggerty-Bearden Ranch in Howell.



The final registration deadline is Friday, June 24th.