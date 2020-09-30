LACASA's October Glow Event Online October 1st

September 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





An annual event to raise awareness about domestic violence is going virtual later this week.



October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in which each year the LACASA Center celebrates by encouraging community residents and businesses to display purple lights and signs at home and on business fronts. This year’s campaign initiative, October Glow, will launch with a special event Thursday night, from 7 to 8pm at the Mill Pond in Brighton. Due to the pandemic, people are being asked to watch and participate in its Facebook Live broadcast. The event will feature speakers and performers, while also kicking off an artistic project where community members will be invited to submit photos of their creations on social media.



Purple is the cause color for domestic violence, and LACASA is hoping that local businesses and residents set Livingston County aglow in it during October to convey hope for abuse victims and support for abuse survivors. Light bundles, paired with awareness signs, are available for a tax-deductible purchase at the LACASA Collection resale store in Howell.



For more information, visit www.lacasacenter.org, or www.lacasacollection.org.