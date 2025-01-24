LACASA Emphasizes Link Between Natural Disasters & Domestic Violence

January 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





While the ongoing devastation from fires in the Los Angeles, California area has begun to fade from the headlines in icy Michigan; LACASA is highlighting the continued and heightened risk of domestic violence surrounding natural disasters.



LACASA is a leading provider of services to survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence in Livingston County.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said “High levels of stress, isolation, and disruption to daily life can exacerbate existing vulnerabilities and increase the risk of abuse. It’s crucial for our community to come together and support those friends, family members, and even strangers who may be experiencing increased risk, and those who are actively working to assist them during this difficult time.”



LACASA shared a new study from the Institute for Global Health that finds sharp increases in the rates of intimate partner violence in the wake of fires, floods, hurricanes, and other natural disasters, and underscores the urgent need for support and resources for survivors.



LACASA said while there is typically a period of silence in the immediate chaos of a natural disaster, domestic violence agencies across the nation have reported massive spikes in call volumes and demand for services following disasters like Hurricane Helene, the Texas ice storms, and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Schrandt says the disruptions to power, communications, and housing that come with these disasters pose challenges for providers as well. She added “Shelters, counseling offices, and courts all face the potential for their own staff and volunteers to be impacted by the disaster, if their buildings are even still functional or standing”.



The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence offers tools to find and learn more about domestic violence organizations in the Los Angeles area, with links to hotline numbers and websites, where available.



Photos: Associated Press