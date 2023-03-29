LACASA Displays Pinwheels for Child Abuse Awareness

March 29, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



LACASA Center’s CAP (Child Abuse Prevention) Council will recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April by incorporating blue and silver pinwheel gardens throughout Livingston County to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.



The CAP Council invites community members to display pinwheels gardens in April and to attend a “Plant a Pinwheel Celebration” event at the Howell Carnegie District Library on Wednesday, April 5, at 12:00 p.m.



Blue pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention. They represent a carefree childhood and symbolize the hope and promise that every child deserves to be raised in a healthy, safe and nurturing environment.



“The mission of CAP Month is to celebrate our children and to examine the role each one of us can play in keeping them safe and protected,” said Director of Family Prevention and Education, Holly Naylor. “You can get involved locally by attending our Pinwheel Celebration kick-off event or by supporting our pinwheel fundraiser”



Pinwheel garden kits and pinwheel-themed items will be available at the LACASA Collection, LACASA’s charity resale boutique, starting in late March and throughout April while supplies last. Pinwheel items are offered for a suggested donation. All proceeds support the CAP Council’s community-wide child abuse education and prevention programs.



The “Plant a Pinwheel Celebration” event at the Howell library will include guest speakers, children’s musical performances from students at Voyager Elementary school, recognition of the 2023 Champion for Children award winner, and the planting of the pinwheel garden along the library’s front walk.

LACASA’s CAP Council encourages local residents to get involved in efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of Livingston County Children.



For questions about CAP Month plans in April, to request a pinwheel garden kit through the CAP Month fundraiser, or to inquire about bringing child abuse prevention information to your business or group, contact the CAP Council at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org or call 517-548-1350.



LACASA Center is a local nonprofit organization that provides programs and services for child abuse victims and survivors. This independent agency also conducts community-wide education and awareness programs aimed at protecting children in Livingston County.



