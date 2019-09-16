Date Set For Western-Themed Fundraiser Benefitting LACASA

September 16, 2019

An area nonprofit will once again turn a local ranch into the old West for its annual and largest benefit of the year.



LACASA Center’s Denim & Diamonds fall fundraiser is set for Saturday, October 19th at the Haggerty-Bearden Ranch. The jeans-preferred event offers an evening of live entertainment, dancing, Wild West gambling, a variety of western-themed activities, and a grand finale fireworks display.



Throughout the evening, guests can get down on the dance floor, purchase tickets to mine for a $6,000 diamond and other gems, and try their luck at black jack, craps and other casino games for the chance to win prizes. A live auction will offer event-goers the opportunity to bid on a week-long stay at an exclusive private vacation home on the edge of the Coconino National Forest in Sedona, Arizona. In addition to BBQ and brews, the event will also have a bonfire, line dancing, and live country-western music.



Event tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at Cooper & Binkley Jewelers in Brighton, and in Howell at Howell Western Wear, LACASA Center and the LACASA Collection. Tickets also are available online at lacasacenter.org.



All proceeds from Denim & Diamonds and the Diamond Mine raffle stay local and benefit victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence. You’ll find additional details at the link below.