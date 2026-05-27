"Cornhole For A Cause" To Benefit LACASA

May 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Individuals and teams are being encouraged to sign up for a popular fundraiser for a local non-profit that provides help and hope for victims of abuse.



“Cornhole For A Cause” benefiting LACASA takes place on Saturday, June 6th at Cleary University in Genoa Township.



LACASA is an independent non-profit that protects, advocates for and empowers victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.



There will be three divisions - social, intermediate, and advanced. Six games are guaranteed, with $2500 in payouts (based on participation in each division).



Sponsorship opportunities are still available.



Those interested can sign up on scoreholio via the provided link or email Organizer Dan Brockway at danb@myoutdoorpro.com. An event flyer is also attached.