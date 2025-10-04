LACASA Collection Launches Eco-Friendly Bags

October 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA Collection, the charity resale boutique operated by LACASA, announced the launch of its new line of branded reusable tote bags.



The totes are available for purchase now. The initiative aims to promote sustainable practices and reward frequent shoppers while further supporting LACASA Center's vital services for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence in Livingston County.



Priced at $5, officials say the durable and stylish tote bags offer an eco-friendly alternative to single-use bags. As an added incentive, customers who purchase and bring back their LACASA Collection reusable tote bag for subsequent shopping trips will receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase in addition to all other sales and promotions.



LACASA Collection Manager Amanda Loomis said "This initiative is a win-win: it encourages our shoppers to embrace sustainable habits, reduces waste, and directly supports the life-changing work of LACASA Center. It's a simple way for everyone to make a tangible difference, from protecting our planet to empowering survivors."



Every purchase directly contributes to LACASA's mission, ensuring confidential crisis intervention, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, and counseling programs remain available to those in need at no cost.



The reusable tote bags will be available exclusively at LACASA Collection, located at Kensington Valley Outlets in Howell. The launch is said to mark another step in LACASA Collection's dedication to providing a unique shopping experience that gives back to the community.



Beginning in October, those who choose not to purchase a reusable tote bag are encouraged to bring their own bags when shopping at LACASA Collection to help support sustainability efforts.