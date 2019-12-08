LACASA Collection Launches Online Luxury Boutique

December 8, 2019

A new online luxury boutique will benefit local victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault at LACASA Center.



LACASA Center’s charity resale store, LACASA Collection in Howell, has opened a new online store, www.shopatlacasa.org. It features a large collection of designer handbags and clothing, premium jewelry, unique home accents, rare collectibles, and exclusive furniture pieces. LACASA president and CEO Bobette Schrandt says they’re excited to offer customers a high-end shopping experience online. She says Livingston County residents are amazingly generous and donate valuable items to the store, so they decided to hand-select exceptional pieces and showcase them online. Proceeds from the Collection’s online boutique and its brick-and-mortar retail store are donated by community supporters. Established in September 2017, the LACASA Collection provides area residents with a place to donate new and gently-loved treasures and to “shop for good” at great prices. Because the store is not affiliated with a national parent agency, all store proceeds stay local. The store also enables LACASA clients to purchase items at no charge. Clients are provided confidential gift cards to “shop with dignity” for the clothing and household items they need for themselves and their children. Employment opportunities are another unique benefit of the store. The LACASA Collection provides retail training and job opportunities for LACASA clients.



Schrandt says LACASA’s retail initiatives provide much-needed sustainable funding for the nonprofit organization. Proceeds from both shops fund critical services for local victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault at LACASA Center. (JM)